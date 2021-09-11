Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $769,937.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00.

EW opened at $120.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

