Einsteinium 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,994.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $45,994.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00405381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,977,088 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

