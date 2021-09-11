Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

