Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 98.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

