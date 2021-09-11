Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CSFB raised Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.77. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.