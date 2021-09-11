Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

