Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.01.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$983.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.63. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

