EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of EnPro Industries worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

