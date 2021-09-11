Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Shares Down 1.4%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 146,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 523,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

