Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

