Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after buying an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

