Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,057 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,332 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after acquiring an additional 346,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

