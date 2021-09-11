Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 300,196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 984,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAN. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.