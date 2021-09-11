Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after buying an additional 298,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

