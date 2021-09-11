Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

