Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 126,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

