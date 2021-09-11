Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Badger Meter worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $102.11 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

