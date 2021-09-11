Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

