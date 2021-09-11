Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.60.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,901.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,807.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,560.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

