Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report sales of $15.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $17.05 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 304.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $333.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

