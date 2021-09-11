Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $71,047.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $64,227.65 and approximately $71,047.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00163646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.