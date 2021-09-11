Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $39.60 million and $1.48 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00008202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00066970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00131437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00184996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,700.92 or 0.99943694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.66 or 0.07161376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.81 or 0.00907156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,575,026 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

