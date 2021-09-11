Ethverse One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,005.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $580,706.43 and approximately $40,005.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00848438 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001531 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.50 or 0.01202077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,052,529 coins and its circulating supply is 7,962,355 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.