Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Head-To-Head Review

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.50%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.76% -44.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.78 million N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 3,081.15 -$27.97 million ($1.33) -3.77

Janux Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Eton Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. It is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.

