Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,546 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

