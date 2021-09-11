Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euroseas by 12,595.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

