Evedo Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00060133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00162740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043807 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

