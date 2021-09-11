Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.50

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.50 and last traded at C$44.39, with a volume of 20619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.03.

EIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.27%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

