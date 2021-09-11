Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $319.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

