Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Down 2.3%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 34,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 315,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

