extraDNA Price Up 4.2% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $519,820.05 and $177,421.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.98 or 0.99836881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00061007 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00886351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.72 or 0.00439335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00318352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00082227 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005838 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

