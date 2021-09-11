EzFill Holdings, Inc. (EZFL) to Raise $25 Million in IPO

EzFill Holdings, Inc. (EZFL) is planning to raise $25 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, EzFill Holdings, Inc. generated $5.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $8.3 million. EzFill Holdings, Inc. has a market-cap of $100 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

EzFill Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “EzFill is a leading app-based mobile fueling company in South Florida and the only company that provides fuel-delivery ‘on-demand’ or ‘in subscription’ to customers in three high-volume verticals – CONSUMER, COMMERCIAL and SPECIALTY. We are capitalizing on the ever increasing trend in ‘at home’ or ‘at work’ delivery of products to enable this convenience in the $500 B (according to market estimates) market segment of fueling services. We believe consumers and commerce’s pain points in the time, risk and costs of fueling at stations can be resolved by our on-demand and subscription-based fuel delivery services. Our app-based interface provides customers the ability to select the time and location of their fueling needs, whether their service request is ‘on demand’ or structured within routine delivery schedules based on their fuel consumption patterns. We streamline our logistics and fuel purchasing with proprietary backend software that manages customer accounts and mobilizes our fleet of 13 delivery trucks. The Company plans to acquire additional trucks to the extent supported by business growth and available resources. We are able to achieve volume discounted truckloads of fuel at depots with subsequent delivery of this fuel to customers at home, work or business locations using our team of trained and certified drivers. We have a strong foothold in the South Florida market and are currently the dominant player in the area with a plan to continue growing strategically in major metros and metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”) across the continental U.S. and beyond. Our mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses the convenience of gas fueling services brought directly to their locations. EzFill provides a safe, convenient and touch-free way for consumers to fuel their cars. For our commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery of fuel during the down times of their vehicles provides operators the benefit of beginning their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles at cost savings versus traditional fueling options. “.

EzFill Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2019 and has 35 employees. The company is located at 2125 Biscayne Blvd, #309 Miami, FL 33137 and can be reached via phone at 305-791-1169 or on the web at https://getyourezfill.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.