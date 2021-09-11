F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $346.70 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.68 and its 200 day moving average is $341.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

