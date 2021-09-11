F3Logic LLC Invests $460,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

