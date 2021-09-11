F3Logic LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

