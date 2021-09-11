F3Logic LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.