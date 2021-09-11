F3Logic LLC Sells 3,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 254.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

