Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $348.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.60 million to $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,262,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $451.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.89. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

