Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $348.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.60 million to $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,262,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $451.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.89. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.