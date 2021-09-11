FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $127,588.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043561 BTC.

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

