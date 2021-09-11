Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

