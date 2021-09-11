Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 7,700 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 60.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFFP shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.35.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

