Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

