Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.