Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 718 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,808,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

