Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 741 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 112.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $346.70 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.68 and a 200-day moving average of $341.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

