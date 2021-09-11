Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.6% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,710,000 after acquiring an additional 784,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.