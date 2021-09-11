Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ferro were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ferro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.