FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRMT opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.06.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

