FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

