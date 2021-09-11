FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

